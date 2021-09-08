Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,554 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

FCX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

