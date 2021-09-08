Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

TDOC stock opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.31. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

