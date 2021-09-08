Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 811,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 34,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

