Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,015 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

