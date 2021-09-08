Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.