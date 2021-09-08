Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -199.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.87. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.