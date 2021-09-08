GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GDS were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of GDS opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

