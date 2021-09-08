The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 83,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 165.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

