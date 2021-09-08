DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

