Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report sales of $945.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.17 million and the highest is $979.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after buying an additional 620,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

