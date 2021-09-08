Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

