DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $697,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2,779.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.