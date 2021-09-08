Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

