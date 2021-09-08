Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,169 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 168.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

