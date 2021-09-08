SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SLM were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

