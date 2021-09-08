Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

