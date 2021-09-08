Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

