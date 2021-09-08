GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

