26,304 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lufax by 72.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lufax by 61.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 1,820,665 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LU. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

LU stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

