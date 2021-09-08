GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $285,000 in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FET. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FET opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

