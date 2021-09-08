Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.