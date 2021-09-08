Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,956.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

