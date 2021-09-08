GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ryerson by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $950.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.