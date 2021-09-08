GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $307,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 32.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618 in the last three months.

NYSE CPNG opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

