Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading Up 1%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Analysts expect that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

