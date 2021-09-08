Contrasting ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87%

17.0% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZaZa Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $11.46, suggesting a potential upside of 67.85%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.32 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -6.70

ZaZa Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

Volatility and Risk

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

