Comparing Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) & EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sally Beauty and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17 EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. EVgo has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.31%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sally Beauty and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.55 $113.25 million $1.22 13.97 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats EVgo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

