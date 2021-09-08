Creative Planning Has $631,000 Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Neogen were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 170,695 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,458 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

