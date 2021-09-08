Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBR opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

