First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

