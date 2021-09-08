GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $917,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $52,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

