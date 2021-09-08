GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $219.72 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

