Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

