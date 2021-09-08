Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in YETI by 23.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in YETI by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in YETI by 261.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

