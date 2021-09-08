Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 1.1%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344.50 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56). 18,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 62,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.12. The stock has a market cap of £138 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.