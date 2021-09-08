$163.17 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce sales of $163.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.30 million and the lowest is $156.56 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $585.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $593.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

