Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Up 1%

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.91). Approximately 315,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,050,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.23 million and a PE ratio of 57.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.58.

In other news, insider James Bunn acquired 35,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

