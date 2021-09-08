Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.20

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 113.65 ($1.48), with a volume of 15875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Temitope Lawani sold 1,551,071 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £1,504,538.87 ($1,965,689.67).

Vivo Energy Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.