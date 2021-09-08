Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

NYSE LAD opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.99. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

