Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $147.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57.

