Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Stericycle worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

