Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.56 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of FirstService worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 49.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $7,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

FSV opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

