Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

