Creative Planning Acquires 3,034 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teradata were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

TDC opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

