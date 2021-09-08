VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.