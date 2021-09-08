Creative Planning Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

