Creative Planning Sells 102,157 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Precigen were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,706,275.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,763,291 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,853 over the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

