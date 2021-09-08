Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zynga were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock worth $32,620,201 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

