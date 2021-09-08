Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.44 million to $53.37 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $195.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.96 million to $198.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

