iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,892,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.

